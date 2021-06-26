Left Menu

Cong MP A Revanth Reddy appointed new Telangana PCC chief

The party also appreciates the contributions of outgoing working presidents Ponnam Prabhakar and Jetti Kusum Kumar, the party said.The Telangana PCC Campaign Committee would be headed by Madhu Yashki Goud as chairman and Syed Azmatullah Husseni as its convener.Damodar C Rajanarasimha has been made chairman of the Election Management Committee and Alleti Maheshwar Reddy as chairman of the AICC Programme Implementation Committee.The term of the current Telangana assembly ends on January 16, 2024.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-06-2021 21:13 IST | Created: 26-06-2021 21:09 IST
Telangana Congress MP Revanth Reddy (File photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Saturday appointed party MP A Revanth Reddy as the new Telangana Pradesh Congress chief, replacing N Uttam Reddy.

The party chief also appointed five working presidents of the Telangana Congress, including former cricketer Mohd Azharuddin, and 10 senior vice presidents.

''The Congress President has appointed A Revanth Reddy as the new president of the Telangana PCC,'' an official party statement said.

He was earlier the working president of the outgoing PCC led by Uttam Reddy.

It said chairmen/convenors of Campaign Committee, Election Management Committee and AICC Programme Implementation Committee of Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee have also been appointed.

The five working presidents of Telangana PCC are Mohd Azharuddin, J Geetha Reddy, M Anjan Kumar Yadav, T Jagga Reddy and B Mahesh Kumar Goud.

The 10 senior vice presidents of the new PCC are Chandrashekhar Sambani, Damodhar Reddy, Ravi Mallu, Podem Veeraiah, Suresh Shetakar, Vem Narender Reddy, Ramesh Mudiraj, Gopishetty Niranjan, Kumar Rao T and Javeed Ameer. ''The party wholeheartedly appreciates the contributions of outgoing PCC President N Uttam Reddy. The party also appreciates the contributions of outgoing working presidents Ponnam Prabhakar and Jetti Kusum Kumar,'' the party said.

The Telangana PCC Campaign Committee would be headed by Madhu Yashki Goud as chairman and Syed Azmatullah Husseni as its convener.

Damodar C Rajanarasimha has been made chairman of the Election Management Committee and Alleti Maheshwar Reddy as chairman of the AICC Programme Implementation Committee.

The term of the current Telangana assembly ends on January 16, 2024.

