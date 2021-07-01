German minister slams UEFA's decision on fuller stadiums
German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer called a decision by European soccer's governing body UEFA to allow big crowds at Euro 2020 as "utterly irresponsible" especially given the spread of the Delta variant of the coronavirus.
Seehofer told a news conference that UEFA appeared to have been driven by commercial considerations, which he said should not rank above health concerns, predicting that matches with 60,000 spectators would promote the spread of COVID-19.
