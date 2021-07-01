Left Menu

UK will set out aid package for Nissan deal in due course, says PM spokesman

Reuters | London | Updated: 01-07-2021 17:58 IST | Created: 01-07-2021 17:09 IST
Britain will set out the amount of state aid provided for the Nissan investment in a new electric vehicle and battery plant in northern England in due course, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said.

"Nissan's announcement today is a major vote of confidence in the UK and our highly-skilled workers in the northeast, and it's a pivotal moment in our electric vehicle revolution securing its future for decades to come," he told reporters.

Asked about how much government money was contributing to the new plant, he said: "We will review our support as the project develops and due diligence takes place and ... there is standard practice - after this details of the award will be in the public domain."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

