Modi meets newly elected MLAs from Puducherry, discusses UT's development

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday met the newly elected BJP legislators from Puducherry and discussed about the Union Territory's all-round developent.

A Namassivayam, recently sworn-in as Minister in the AINRC-led NDA government in Puducherry, and the party's UT chief V Saminathan were part of the delegation.

This is the first time the BJP is part of a cabinet in the southern union territory, with two of its members-- Namassivayam and A K Sai J Saravana Kumar-- being inducted in the Chief Minister N Rangasamy (AINRC founder)-led cabinet.

''Met a delegation of MLAs from Puducherry. Discussed the various efforts for Puducherry's all-round development,'' Modi said in a tweet and shared a photo of his with the MLAs.

Union Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal, the saffron party's Puducherry in-charge, was present during the meeting.

All the six newly elected legislators belonging to the BJP, three nominated members of the party and as many independents called on the Prime Minister.

In Puducherry, a BJP source said the MLAs urged the Prime Minister to expeditiously sanction developmental projects for the union territory.

The state cabinet here has six members including the chief minister. The AINRC-ld NDA had won the April 6 polls.

While Rangasamy was sworn in chief minister on May 7 the other five ministers--three from AINRC and two belonging to the BJP, were inducted in his cabinet on June 27.

However, the Ministers have not been allocated portfolios so far.

