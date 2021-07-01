Central American aides, judges, former presidents on U.S. "corruption list"

Central American presidential aides, top judges and former presidents were put on a U.S. State Department list seen by Reuters on Thursday that names individuals allegedly engaged in corruption, obstructing justice or undermining democracy,

The list included aides to Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele, more than a dozen Honduran lawmakers and two senior Guatemalan judges.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)