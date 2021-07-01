Left Menu

Central American aides, judges, former presidents on U.S. "corruption list"

Reuters | San Salvador | Updated: 01-07-2021 22:28 IST | Created: 01-07-2021 22:28 IST
Central American aides, judges, former presidents on U.S. "corruption list"
Central American presidential aides, top judges and former presidents were put on a U.S. State Department list seen by Reuters on Thursday that names individuals allegedly engaged in corruption, obstructing justice or undermining democracy,

The list included aides to Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele, more than a dozen Honduran lawmakers and two senior Guatemalan judges.

