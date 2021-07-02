Former Cong leader Jury Sharma Bordoloi joins BJP

Former Congress leader Jury Sharma Bordoloi and a number of her supporters joined the BJP in Assam on Friday.

Jury Sharma Bordoloi, who was president of the Guwahati district Congress Committee, had resigned from the Congress on June 18, the day when four-time Congress MLA Rupjyoti Kurmi had left the grand old party and resigned as an MLA.

Kurmi had joined the BJP on June 21, in the presence of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Welcoming Sharma Bordoloi to the saffron party in a joining ceremony, BJP state president Bhabesh Kalita said the ideology and principles of the BJP have always attracted people towards it.

''BJP doesnt do politics for power. We want power only to be able to take our culture, our heritage to the global stage,'' Kalita said.

Speaking on the occasion, Sharma Bordoloi alleged that Congress has mastered the art of making false promises to hoodwink people.

''People do not want Rahul Gandhi as their leader. We lost the last election for this very reason,'' she claimed.

The former All India Mahila Congress office-bearer hoped that she will be able to work in the interests of the people as a BJP member.

Recalling his days with the Congress, state Cabinet minister Pijush Hazarika, said, ''I was also with the Congress, before joining the BJP. Within five and a half years, BJP has given me the honour of being a two-time MLA and a minister.

This is the respect the BJP gives to its members, which was missing in Congress.

''BJP is a party with a difference. It has discipline and supervision at all levels.

