Manoj Tiwari, Gambhir write to Vardhan for AIIMS-like hospital in trans-Yamuna region

BJP MPs Manoj Tiwari and Gautam Gambhir on Friday jointly wrote to Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, demanding an AIIMS-like hospital equipped with modern facilities in the trans-Yamuna region of Delhi.

The MPs issued a joint statement here, saying over 80 lakh people living in the ''Yamuna paar'' region of the national capital have been suffering due to poor healthcare facilities, and a state-of-the-art facility like AIIMS in the region would benefit them.

''Recently, during the coronavirus epidemic, hundreds of families suffered miserably. Now time has come that as a public representative, I should become the voice of the people of my area and take initiative on behalf of the government to open a hospital with state-of-the-art facilities like AIIMS,'' Tiwari said in the statement.

East Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir, who also urged for a better healthcare system for the residents of the trans-Yamuna region, applauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the Centre's Ayushman Bharat health insurance scheme.

He also accused Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of standing as a ''wall between the lives of the poor and this scheme''.

''There is a dire need of lakhs of poor families living in our area. For decades, people have lived miserably but now the time has come when Delhi's misgovernance and poor health system cannot be spared, and I will take the initiative to meet the need of a hospital like AIIMS,'' Gambhir said in the statement.

The Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, launched in 2018, provides health insurance of up to Rs 5 lakh per family per year to poor households for secondary and tertiary healthcare hospitalisation.

