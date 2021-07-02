Left Menu

MLAs from Puducherry meet Amit Shah

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-07-2021 19:28 IST | Created: 02-07-2021 19:28 IST
MLAs from Puducherry meet Amit Shah
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah met a delegation of MLAs from Puducherry on Friday and assured them that the Narendra Modi government is committed to the development of the Union Territory.

The BJP is a part of the new Puducherry government which assumed charge after the recent assembly elections.

''Today, met a delegation of MLAs from Puducherry. The central government under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi ji is committed towards realising the vision of a developed and progressive Puducherry,'' Shah tweeted with a picture of him with the legislators.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Equitas Small Finance Bank to waive non-maintenance charges across CASA accounts

Equitas Small Finance Bank to waive non-maintenance charges across CASA acco...

 India
2
Australia's Westpac files lawsuit against Forum Finance for alleged fraud

Australia's Westpac files lawsuit against Forum Finance for alleged fraud

 Global
3
Tokyo mom creates COVID-19 vaccination database amid information vacuum

Tokyo mom creates COVID-19 vaccination database amid information vacuum

Global
4
Google Messages to be default SMS app for all AT&T Android phones

Google Messages to be default SMS app for all AT&T Android phones

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021