MLAs from Puducherry meet Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah met a delegation of MLAs from Puducherry on Friday and assured them that the Narendra Modi government is committed to the development of the Union Territory.
The BJP is a part of the new Puducherry government which assumed charge after the recent assembly elections.
''Today, met a delegation of MLAs from Puducherry. The central government under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi ji is committed towards realising the vision of a developed and progressive Puducherry,'' Shah tweeted with a picture of him with the legislators.
