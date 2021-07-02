MLAs from Puducherry meet Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah met a delegation of MLAs from Puducherry on Friday and assured them that the Narendra Modi government is committed to the development of the Union Territory.

The BJP is a part of the new Puducherry government which assumed charge after the recent assembly elections.

Advertisement

''Today, met a delegation of MLAs from Puducherry. The central government under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi ji is committed towards realising the vision of a developed and progressive Puducherry,'' Shah tweeted with a picture of him with the legislators.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)