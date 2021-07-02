Left Menu

Priority will be given to abused women, children under the Life Housing Scheme: LSGD Minister M V Govindan Master

PTI | Thiruv | Updated: 02-07-2021 19:51 IST | Created: 02-07-2021 19:51 IST
Priority will be given to abused women, children under the Life Housing Scheme: LSGD Minister M V Govindan Master
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala ministerof Local Self Government, M V Govindan Master, on Friday said the state government's Life Housing Scheme would now give priority to women and children who are victims of sexual violence and heinous crimes, to have a home of their own when they leave the rehabilitation centres.

The minister said, in a release issued by the Local Self Government Department (LSGD), that presently such women and children are not included in the categories of beneficiaries under the scheme and therefore, he has directed that they too be brought under its ambit.

He said he has directedthe district level committees to select the eligible candidates from the list provided by the Women and Child Development Department.

The minister said that presently Nirbhaya Homes provide temporary accommodation to women and children who havesurvived sexual assaults, acid attacks, domestic violence, other forms of sexual violence, and other heinous crimes.

However, when the situation is favourable for them to return, many do not have a place to stay or call home.

Under the scheme, LSGD can support such women in a situation where there are no plans for their rehabilitation,he said.PTI HMP BN BALA BN BALA

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

