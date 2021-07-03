U.S. to hold Belarus accountable amid report of border closure, says senior official
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 03-07-2021 01:43 IST | Created: 03-07-2021 01:43 IST
- Country:
- United States
The U.S. government is aware of reports that Belarus has closed its border with neighboring Ukraine, a senior administration official said on Friday, vowing that Washington would continue to hold the government of Alexander Lukashenko accountable for its actions.
"It appears the Lukashenko regime is once again seeking to deflect attention away from its campaign of repression against its people," the official said. "We will continue to stand with the Belarusian people and hold the regime accountable."
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Lukashenko
- Ukraine
- Alexander
- Belarusian
- Washington
- Belarus
- U.S.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Ukraine's inseparable couple ditches the handcuffs and parts ways
Odd News Roundup: Birdman of Brittany: French pensioner befriends pigeon; Ukraine's inseparable couple ditches the handcuffs and parts way and more
Ukraine sanctions businessman Firtash for business links to Russia military
Ukraine sanctions tycoon Firtash for business links to Russian defence firms
Poland becomes haven for Belarusians fleeing crackdown