U.S. to hold Belarus accountable amid report of border closure, says senior official

The U.S. government is aware of reports that Belarus has closed its border with neighboring Ukraine, a senior administration official said on Friday, vowing that Washington would continue to hold the government of Alexander Lukashenko accountable for its actions.

"It appears the Lukashenko regime is once again seeking to deflect attention away from its campaign of repression against its people," the official said. "We will continue to stand with the Belarusian people and hold the regime accountable."

