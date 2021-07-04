Left Menu

Stop indulging in politics, think about pandemic: Cong tells Fadnavis

Hitting out at senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis for targeting the Maharashtra government over the short duration of the legislature session, the Maharashtra Congress on Sunday said instead of indulging in politics, he should think about the possible third wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 04-07-2021 21:25 IST | Created: 04-07-2021 21:25 IST
Stop indulging in politics, think about pandemic: Cong tells Fadnavis
  • Country:
  • India

Hitting out at senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis for targeting the Maharashtra government over the short duration of the legislature session, the Maharashtra Congress on Sunday said instead of indulging in politics, he should think about the possible third wave of the coronavirus pandemic. The party also asked Fadnavis whether he does not care about people’s lives.

Earlier in the day, Fadnavis criticised the Maha Vikas Aghadi government (of Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress) on the short duration of the monsoon session of the state legislature, beginning Monday, saying the ruling dispensation doesn't want to face the opposition as allegations of ''extortion'' have surfaced against some ministers which forced it to go in the ''defensive mode''. Addressing reporters, the Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly also accused the government of making a mockery of democracy by holding the session for just two days- July 5 and 6- ''by giving the excuse of the COVID-19 pandemic'' Responding to his criticism, Congress’s state unit spokesperson, Sachin Sawant, said, “It is unfortunate that Fadnavis does not worry about COVID-19 virus. During Narendra Modi’s tenure as the Gujarat chief minister, the Assembly of that state used to meet only for 30 days in a year on an average. This was in pre-COVID era.'' ''Instead of indulging in politics, Fadnavis should worry about stopping the third wave of the coronavirus pandemic,'' he added.

Another spokesperson of the party, Atul Londhe, alleged that the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have “locked democracy”.

''Mantralaya, Maharashtra’s secretariat, has not been functioning in full capacity during the pandemic. What is your problem if the government has focused more on tackling the pandemic? Do you think people's lives are not important?” he asked.

The Centre passing the laws without discussion and farmers protesting on Delhi borders, isn't this locking democracy, asked the Congress leader.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cannot allow local train travel for lawyers at present as experts fear third wave of COVID-19: HC

Cannot allow local train travel for lawyers at present as experts fear third...

 India
2
Smartphones and digital technology don't dumb us down, says new study

Smartphones and digital technology don't dumb us down, says new study

 United States
3
Europe in vaccination race against COVID-19's delta variant

Europe in vaccination race against COVID-19's delta variant

 Portugal
4
Redmi Note 9 Pro Max receiving Android 11 update in India

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max receiving Android 11 update in India

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021