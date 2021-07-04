Left Menu

Ex-AIADMK minister took away 1.50 tonne sweets home, alleges TN Dairy Minister Nasar

We will be taking action after conducting a proper investigation, he said.Earlier, he inspected the manufacturing unit of Tamilnadu Co-operative Milk Producers Federation here.Meanwhile, Nasars claim echoed in the social media and the former AIADMK minister was targeted over the allegation.Aavin is the popular brand name of several products of TNCMPF and the federation is also commonly referred to as Aavin. Nasar said some irregularities have also taken place over job appointments at the dairy unit.

Ex-AIADMK minister took away 1.50 tonne sweets home, alleges TN Dairy Minister Nasar
K T Rajenthra Balaji, Minister during the AIADMK regime, had last year taken away nearly 1.50 tonne sweets from the manufacturing unit of state-run milk producer, 'Aavin' here, Dairy Minister S M Nasar alleged here on Sunday.

Nasar said he has adequate documents to support his claim and the government would take action after an enquiry.

''Balaji has taken away 1.50 tonnes of sweets during last year's Deepavali festival season. We have adequate proof for that,'' he claimed while addressing reporters.

Balaji was Dairy Minister during the previous AIADMK regime.

''There are enough details, he has taken the sweets from here (manufacturing unit) without making any payment. We will be taking action after conducting a proper investigation'', he said.

Earlier, he inspected the manufacturing unit of Tamilnadu Co-operative Milk Producers' Federation here.

Meanwhile, Nasar's claim echoed in the social media and the former AIADMK minister was targeted over the allegation.

'Aavin' is the popular brand name of several products of TNCMPF and the federation is also commonly referred to as 'Aavin.' Nasar said some 'irregularities' have also taken place over job appointments at the dairy unit. Jobs were secured through brokers or middle men, he alleged.

''We will investigate the matter and suitable action will be taken..'', he said.

