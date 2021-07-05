Left Menu

Afghan forces plan counteroffensive in northern provinces - report

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 05-07-2021 12:06 IST | Created: 05-07-2021 12:02 IST
Afghan forces plan counteroffensive in northern provinces - report
Afghanistan government forces plan a counteroffensive in the country's northern provinces after losing ground to the Taliban, Russia's RIA news agency cited an adviser to Afghan President Ashraf Ghani as saying on Monday.

National security adviser Hamdullah Mohib told RIA in an interview that government forces had not expected the Taliban offensive but would "absolutely, definitely" counterattack.

