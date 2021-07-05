Left Menu

Centre should be held accountable for apathy towards Stan Swamy : Soren

The Union government should be answerable for absolute apathy and non provision of timely medical services, leading to his death, Soren said in a tweet.Stan Swamy had worked for about three decades among tribals in Jharkhand.Ranchi Catholic Archdiocese expressing grief over Swamys death said the caged parrot now sings in Heaven.We are deeply grieved to learn of the death of Father Stan Swamy, a champion of tribal rights, a fighter for justice and a symbol of courage.

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 05-07-2021 18:48 IST | Created: 05-07-2021 18:48 IST
Centre should be held accountable for apathy towards Stan Swamy : Soren
  • Country:
  • India

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren in a tweet alleged that the Central Government should be held accountable for the absolute apathy towards Stan Swamy saying he was shocked to learn of the priests demise.

''Shocked to learn about the demise of Father Stan Swamy. He dedicated his life working for tribal rights. I had strongly opposed his arrest & incarceration. The Union government should be answerable for absolute apathy and non provision of timely medical services, leading to his death,'' Soren said in a tweet.

Stan Swamy had worked for about three decades among tribals in Jharkhand.

Ranchi Catholic Archdiocese expressing grief over Swamy's death said the ''caged parrot'' now sings in Heaven.

''We are deeply grieved to learn of the death of Father Stan Swamy, a champion of tribal rights, a fighter for justice and a symbol of courage. The fact that this sick man suffering with Parkinson disease was arrested at the age of 84, refused bail for over 7 months, not even allowed a sipper and finally contracted COVID in jail itself is a sad reflection on those who got the innocent man arrested and the courts that refused to give him bail,'' said the Archdiocese.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Late goal gives Fluminense 1-0 derby win over Flamengo

Soccer-Late goal gives Fluminense 1-0 derby win over Flamengo

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 330.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC; Exclusive: South Korea in talks with mRNA vaccine makers to make up to 1 billion doses - government official and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 330.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccin...

 Global
3
Sparse showing at Sydney's beaches during COVID-19 lockdown

Sparse showing at Sydney's beaches during COVID-19 lockdown

 Australia
4
Let’s hold off vaccinating children and teens against COVID-19. Prioritising adults is our best shot for now

Let’s hold off vaccinating children and teens against COVID-19. Prioritising...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021