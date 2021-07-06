Left Menu

S.Africa's ANC says Zuma exploring every legal avenue after jail sentence

South Africa's former president Jacob Zuma is exploring every legal avenue after being given a 15-month jail sentence for defying an order to appear at a corruption inquiry, a senior official in the African National Congress (ANC) said on Tuesday. "President Zuma is exploring every legal avenue that is available to reduce or to remove the custodial sentence.

Reuters | Johannesburg | Updated: 06-07-2021 14:41 IST | Created: 06-07-2021 14:41 IST
S.Africa's ANC says Zuma exploring every legal avenue after jail sentence
  • Country:
  • South Africa

South Africa's former president Jacob Zuma is exploring every legal avenue after being given a 15-month jail sentence for defying an order to appear at a corruption inquiry, a senior official in the African National Congress (ANC) said on Tuesday. "President Zuma is exploring every legal avenue that is available to reduce or to remove the custodial sentence. ... We believe that the judiciary must be left to make its own decisions, (but) ... we would hope that comrade Zuma's court application will be successful," the party's Deputy Secretary General Jessie Duarte told a news conference.

Zuma's lawyers will approach the high court later on Tuesday to try to block his arrest in the wake of last week's constitutional court sentence.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 330.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC; Exclusive: South Korea in talks with mRNA vaccine makers to make up to 1 billion doses - government official and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 330.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccin...

 Global
2
Sparse showing at Sydney's beaches during COVID-19 lockdown

Sparse showing at Sydney's beaches during COVID-19 lockdown

 Australia
3
Fitch rates REC Ltd's proposed USD notes BBB-minus

Fitch rates REC Ltd's proposed USD notes BBB-minus

 Global
4
Google celebrates Algeria Independence Day with a beautiful doodle

Google celebrates Algeria Independence Day with a beautiful doodle

 Algeria

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021