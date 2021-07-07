Left Menu

Sadananda Gowda resigns as Union minister

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-07-2021 14:38 IST | Created: 07-07-2021 14:27 IST
Sadananda Gowda resigns as Union minister
Union Chemicals and Fertilizers Minister D V Sadananda Gowda on Wednesday resigned from the Union Council of Ministers.

Gowda confirmed his decision to step down.

Besides being the chemicals and fertilizers minister in the Narendra Modi government, Gowda has also held portfolios like Railways, Law, Statistics and Programme Implementation.

His resignation comes ahead of the expansion of the Union Cabinet scheduled this evening.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

