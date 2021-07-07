Ex-US Marine Whelan to request transfer from Russia to U.S. to serve sentence -RIA
- Country:
- Russian Federation
The defense team of former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan, sentenced last year to 16 years in a Russian jail, will ask a Moscow court to move him to the United States to serve his sentence, the RIA news agency cited one of his lawyers as saying on Wednesday.
The United States has demanded Whelan's release. He was detained in late 2018 and convicted last June of espionage, a charge he denies.
Whelan had said he hoped to be freed as part of a prisoner swap, a topic President Vladimir Putin discussed with his U.S. counterpart Joe Biden at a summit last month.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Moscow
- Russian
- Vladimir Putin
- Whelan
- United
- U.S.
- Joe Biden
- The United States
- Paul Whelan
ALSO READ
White House to concede U.S. likely to miss July 4 COVID-19 vaccine target -NBC News
U.S. Army Gen Townsend visits Morocco to attend exercise African Lion 21
China condemns latest U.S. warship transit of Taiwan Strait
WRAPUP 2-Record-high U.S. house prices, tight supply weigh on sales
Golf-Rahm tops final Olympic Golf Rankings, DeChambeau makes U.S. team