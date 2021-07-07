Left Menu

Mamata Banerjee's advocate Sanjay Basu to challenge Rs 5 lakh fine imposed by Calcutta High Court

Following the imposition of Rs 5 lakhs fine on Wednesday, West Bengal Cheif Minister Mamata Banerjee's advocate Sanjay Basu said they would challenge the imposition of cost.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 07-07-2021 16:05 IST | Created: 07-07-2021 16:05 IST
Mamata Banerjee's lawyer Sanjay Basu said he will challenge cost imposed by Calcutta High Court. Image Credit: ANI
"We will take steps to challenge that and I am sure we will be successful," said Basu. The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday imposed a fine of Rs 5 lakhs on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for putting the judiciary in a bad light.

The Calcutta High Court's single bench led by Justice Kausik Chanda passed the order while hearing West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's election petition challenging BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari's victory from the Nandigram Constituency in the recently held state assembly polls. At the outset of the argument, Justice Chanda refused to withdraw the case but later changed his decision to say that he was recused from the case.

West Bengal Chief Minister has also moved an application to change the judge in the case and alleged that Justice Chanda has connections with BJP. The Election Commission had declared BJP's Suvendu Adhikari the winner in the fiercely contested election for the Nandigram constituency. (ANI)

