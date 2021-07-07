New Delhi, Jul 7 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.30 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.30 pm.

DES16 PB-BJP-JOSHI Punjab BJP gave Centre incorrect feedback on farm laws, unit chief should resign: Ex-minister Anil Joshi Chandigarh: A day after the Punjab BJP issued a show-cause notice to him for his ''anti-party'' activities, former minister Anil Joshi on Wednesday slammed the state unit alleging that it did not give correct feedback to the Centre on farm laws.

DES20 PB-GANGSTER-SHOT Out on bail, gangster shot dead in Bathinda Bathinda: A 39-year-old gangster was shot dead here on Wednesday allegedly by his former private gunman, police said.

DES5 PB-HR-CM-DILIP KUMAR Amarinder, Khattar condole Dilip Kumar's demise Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and his Haryana counterpart Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday condoled the demise of legendary actor Dilip Kumar.

DES43 HR-DILIP KUMAR-YADAV Tribute to Yousuf Khan (Dilip Kumar) who earned money through Hindu name: Haryana BJP IT cell head Gurgaon: Haryana BJP IT cell and social media head Arun Yadav courted controversy Wednesday as he extended his ''deepest condolences'' to the bereaved family of legendary actor ''Mohammad Yousuf Khan (Dilip Kumar) who earned money in the film world by keeping a Hindu name''.

DES2 RJ-GEHLOT DILIP KUMAR Gehlot condoles demise of Dilip Kumar Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday condoled the demise of actor Dilip Kumar, and said his rich contributions to films would always be remembered.

DES23 RJ-PILOT-INFLATION Centre robbed people of their savings: Pilot Jaipur: Rajasthan Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Wednesday took on the Centre over the issue of inflation, alleging that it is not bothered about people's problems and robbed them of their savings.

DES4 UP-CM-DILIP KUMAR UP CM Adityanath, Akhilesh, Mayawati condole Dilip Kumar's demise Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Samajwadi Party (SP) supremo Akhilesh Yadav and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Wednesday condoled the demise of legendary actor Dilip Kumar.

DES27 UKD-DHAMI-SECRETARIAT Dhami formally takes charge as Uttarakhand CM Dehradun: Uttarakhand's new Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday formally assumed charge of office at the state secretariat after performing a puja.

