Cabinet, Council of Ministers likely to meet on Thursday

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-07-2021 21:30 IST | Created: 07-07-2021 21:30 IST
The Union Cabinet and the Council of Ministers are likely to meet on Thursday, a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi carried out a major expansion and reshuffle of his ministers.

It is usual for the prime minister to convene meetings of the Union Cabinet as well as the Council of Ministers after a reshuffle or expansion exercise.

The two meetings would be held back-to-back Thursday evening, sources said.

Last week, the prime minister had chaired meetings of the Cabinet and the Council of Ministers. The Council had discussed the situation arising out of the coronavirus pandemic with the PM asking the ministers to create an environment where people follow Covid-appropriate behaviour and get themselves vaccinated.

