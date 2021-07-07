Left Menu

PM Modi cabinet 2.0: Amit Shah given charge of newly-formed Ministry of Cooperation

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has been given the additional charge of the newly created Ministry of Cooperation.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-07-2021 22:31 IST | Created: 07-07-2021 22:31 IST
PM Modi cabinet 2.0: Amit Shah given charge of newly-formed Ministry of Cooperation
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (File photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has been given the additional charge of the newly created Ministry of Cooperation. This development came as many as 43 leaders took oath on Wednesday in the first Union Cabinet reshuffle and expansion after Prime Minister Modi returned to power for a second term in May 2019.

Prime Minister Modi had on Tuesday announced a new 'Ministry of Cooperation', to deepen cooperatives as a true people-based movement reaching the grassroots. This ministry will provide a separate administrative, legal and policy framework for strengthening the cooperative movement. The Ministry will work to streamline processes for 'ease of doing business' for cooperatives and enable the development of Multi-State Co-operatives (MSCS).

The Central Government has signalled its deep commitment to community-based developmental partnership. The creation of a separate Ministry for Cooperation also fulfils the budget announcement made by the Union Finance Minister, the sources said. The decision is also being seen as a step to empower farmers.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Modi congratulated all the new ministers inducted into the Union Cabinet and said the government will continue working to fulfill the aspirations of the people and build a strong and prosperous India. The swearing-in ceremony, which took place at Rashtrapati Bhavan amid COVID-19 protocols, came days ahead of the monsoon session of parliament. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Smart foam material gives robotic hand the ability to self-repair; Family of Indian-American astronaut on Virgin Galactic crew "happy and overwhelmed"

Science News Roundup: Smart foam material gives robotic hand the ability to ...

 Global
2
Equity gauges subdued, Tata Motors down 2 pc

Equity gauges subdued, Tata Motors down 2 pc

 India
3
BJP leader from Goa and former speaker Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar appointed as Governor of Himachal Pradesh: Rashtrapati Bhavan spokesperson.

BJP leader from Goa and former speaker Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar appointed...

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Smart foam material gives robotic hand the ability to self-repair; Family of Indian-American astronaut on Virgin Galactic crew "happy and overwhelmed"

Science News Roundup: Smart foam material gives robotic hand the ability to ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021