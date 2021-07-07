Left Menu

Biden to host Jordan's King Abdullah July 19 -White House

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 07-07-2021 23:55 IST | Created: 07-07-2021 23:49 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden will host King Abdullah of Jordan at the White House on July 19, the White House said on Wednesday.

Abdullah is on a three-week visit to the United States that will include the first meeting by an Arab leader with Biden at the White House since he took office, a July 1 statement from the palace said.

