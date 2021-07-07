Biden to host Jordan's King Abdullah July 19 -White House

U.S. President Joe Biden will host King Abdullah of Jordan at the White House on July 19, the White House said on Wednesday.

Abdullah is on a three-week visit to the United States that will include the first meeting by an Arab leader with Biden at the White House since he took office, a July 1 statement from the palace said.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)