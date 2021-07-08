Left Menu

Blinken to take part in talks with Saudi deputy defense minister - State Department

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 08-07-2021 01:09 IST
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will participate in State Department meetings on Wednesday with Saudi Deputy Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman, the department said.

The meetings are taking place on the second day of a two-day visit by the prince, the highest-ranking Saudi official to hold talks in Washington since Democratic U.S. President Joe Biden took office in January.

