Blinken to take part in talks with Saudi deputy defense minister - State Department
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 08-07-2021 01:09 IST | Created: 08-07-2021 01:07 IST
- Country:
- United States
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will participate in State Department meetings on Wednesday with Saudi Deputy Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman, the department said.
The meetings are taking place on the second day of a two-day visit by the prince, the highest-ranking Saudi official to hold talks in Washington since Democratic U.S. President Joe Biden took office in January.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Democratic
- State
- Antony Blinken
- Salman
- State Department
- Saudi
- U.S.
- Washington
- Joe Biden
- Defense
Advertisement
ALSO READ
U.S. warship transits Taiwan Strait a week after large Chinese air incursion
Saudis who killed journalist Khashoggi received paramilitary training in U.S. -New York Times
U.S. blocks websites linked to Iranian disinformation
China condemns latest U.S. warship transit of Taiwan Strait
Golf-Rahm tops final Olympic Golf Rankings, DeChambeau makes U.S. team