Biden says he will know more on Thursday about Kaseya hack

U.S. President Joe Biden said he will know more on Thursday about the ransomware attack centered on Florida information technology firm Kaseya.

Biden made the comment to reporters on Wednesday as he returned to the White House from a trip to Chicago. The president received a briefing by administration officials earlier on Wednesday about their efforts to combat ransomware.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)