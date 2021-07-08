Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi takes potshots at new health minister over COVID-19 vaccines

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-07-2021 14:30 IST | Created: 08-07-2021 14:13 IST
Rahul Gandhi takes potshots at new health minister over COVID-19 vaccines
Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Soon after the new health minister assumed charge, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday asked whether it will change anything and there will be no vaccine shortage.

''Does this mean no more vaccine shortage,'' he asked on Twitter, using the hashtag ''#Change''.

The Congress has been criticising the government's vaccination policy, alleging that it is moving at a slow pace and needs to be accelerated.

The BJP, however, hit back at Gandhi with its spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia alleging that the former Congress chief is ''irresponsible'' and is criticising for the sake of doing so.

''We would, however, welcome his constructive criticism,'' Bhatia said.

The Congress has earlier said that the dropping of former Health Minister Harsh Vardhan is an admission of the government's failure in handling of the pandemic.

Earlier Congress leader P Chidambaram said the first task of the new Health Minister Mansukh Mandavia is to remove vaccine shortage as some states are facing acute shortages.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
All ports making their contributions in fight against COVID through CSR activities: Mandaviya

All ports making their contributions in fight against COVID through CSR acti...

 India
2
Over 90 held in fake call centres bust in Delhi

Over 90 held in fake call centres bust in Delhi

 India
3
Equity gauges subdued, Tata Motors down 2 pc

Equity gauges subdued, Tata Motors down 2 pc

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Germany to donate all remaining AstraZeneca vaccines in Aug; COVID Delta variant could ruin summer, French government warns and more

Health News Roundup: Germany to donate all remaining AstraZeneca vaccines in...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021