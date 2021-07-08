Rahul Gandhi takes potshots at new health minister over COVID-19 vaccines
Soon after the new health minister assumed charge, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday asked whether it will change anything and there will be no vaccine shortage.
''Does this mean no more vaccine shortage,'' he asked on Twitter, using the hashtag ''#Change''.
The Congress has been criticising the government's vaccination policy, alleging that it is moving at a slow pace and needs to be accelerated.
The BJP, however, hit back at Gandhi with its spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia alleging that the former Congress chief is ''irresponsible'' and is criticising for the sake of doing so.
''We would, however, welcome his constructive criticism,'' Bhatia said.
The Congress has earlier said that the dropping of former Health Minister Harsh Vardhan is an admission of the government's failure in handling of the pandemic.
Earlier Congress leader P Chidambaram said the first task of the new Health Minister Mansukh Mandavia is to remove vaccine shortage as some states are facing acute shortages.
