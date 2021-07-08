Left Menu

Nadda to arrive in Luknow today, to visit SGPGI to enquire about Kalyan Singh's health

BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda will reach Lucknow on Thursday where he will visit the hospital to enquire about the health of former chief minister Kalyan Singh.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 08-07-2021 18:56 IST | Created: 08-07-2021 18:56 IST
BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda will reach Lucknow on Thursday where he will visit the hospital to enquire about the health of former chief minister Kalyan Singh. Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also visited Kalyan Singh at the hospital.

Kalyan Singh, who is also former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, was admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGI) in Lucknow on Sunday evening, according to an official statement. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday called the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister to ensure that the best possible medical care is made available to the former Rajasthan governor Kalyan Singh, sources said on Monday.

Sources told ANI that PM Modi also called Singh's son Rajveer to inquire about his health. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

