Virbhadra was a proud Hindu: RSS leader

Himachal Pradesh RSS head Prof Vir Singh Rangra on Thursday described former chief minister Virbhadra Singh as a proud Hindu, saying it was during his tenure that an anti-conversion law was enacted for the first time in the state.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 08-07-2021 18:57 IST | Created: 08-07-2021 18:57 IST
Himachal Pradesh RSS head Prof Vir Singh Rangra on Thursday described former chief minister Virbhadra Singh as a proud Hindu, saying it was during his tenure that an anti-conversion law was enacted for the first time in the state. The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader said this in a statement while expressing grief over the former chief minister’s death after prolonged illness at Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) in the early hours on Thursday. The Himachal Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act, 2006 was enacted to prohibit conversion from one religion to another by use of force or inducement or by fraudulent means. Expressing grief over the Congress leader’s demise, Professor Rangra said the anti-conversion law was passed for the first time in the hill state in 2006 during his tenure as the chief minister. He had attended several programmes organised by the RSS and was also in favour of the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya, the RSS leader claimed.

The RSS state head said he was a true nationalist and his contribution to nation building can never be forgotten. He also contributed to preserving the culture of the hill state, he added. That is why the state is playing a vital role in education, health, tourism, horticulture and other fields despite being a hilly area, he added.

