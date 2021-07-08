Left Menu

Rahul to pay tributes to Virbhadra tomorrow in Shimla

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will visit Shimla on Friday to pay tributes to former chief minister Virbhadra Singh, partys working committee member Rajeev Shukla said. Rahul Gandhi will visit the state Congress office--Rajiv Bhawan-- here to have Virbhadras last darshan and will pay his homage to the veteran leader,the Congress Working Committee member said.

Rahul to pay tributes to Virbhadra tomorrow in Shimla
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will visit Shimla on Friday to pay tributes to former chief minister Virbhadra Singh, party’s working committee member Rajeev Shukla said. Rahul Gandhi will visit the state Congress office--Rajiv Bhawan-- here to have Virbhadra's last ''darshan'' and will pay his homage to the veteran leader,the Congress Working Committee member said. The 87-year-old veteran Congress leader breathed his last after prolonged illness at Shimla’s Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) at 3.40 am on Thursday. Singh's body had been kept at his residence, Holly Lodge, here for the entire day for ''antim darshan''. On Friday, the body will be kept at Ridge Maidan for the public to pay their last respects from 9 am to 11.30 am. Then it will be taken to state Congress office, where it will be kept from 11.40 am to 1 pm, Shukla said. Thereafter, the body will be taken to Rampur by road at 1 pm and it is scheduled to reach Padam Palace there at 6 pm, a family spokesperson said. On Saturday, the body will be kept at Padam Palace from 8 am to 2 pm before the funeral, he added.

