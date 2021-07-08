New Delhi, Jul 8 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.30 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.30 pm.

DEL91 3RDLD VIRBHADRA Former Himachal Pradesh CM Virbhadra Singh passes away Shimla: Six-time Himachal Pradesh chief minister and senior Congress leader Virbhadra Singh died here early Thursday after prolonged illness. He was 87.

Advertisement

DEL120 HP-VIRBHADRA-RAHUL Rahul to pay tributes to Virbhadra tomorrow in Shimla Shimla: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will visit Shimla on Friday to pay tributes to former chief minister Virbhadra Singh, party’s working committee member Rajeev Shukla said.

DES9 PB-HR-FARMERS-PROTEST Farmers in Punjab, Haryana protest against fuel, cooking gas price rise Chandigarh: Farmers in Punjab and Haryana on Thursday held protests at several places in the twin states against the hike in fuel and cooking gas prices.

DES47 CH-CHEATING-SALMAN Complaint of cheating: Chandigarh Police summons Salman Khan, 7 others for inquiry Chandigarh: The Chandigarh Police has summoned actor Salman Khan, his sister Alvira Khan and six others following a complaint of cheating lodged by a local businessman.

DES41 NCR-BKU-UP-CAMPAIGN BKU to start major campaign in UP from Aug 1 to highlight problems of farmers Ghaziabad: The Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) on Thursday announced it would begin district-level meetings in Uttar Pradesh from August to highlight the problems of farmers and other issues in the country.

DES38 UP-VIRUS-CASES UP sees 10 more deaths due to Covid, 112 new cases Lucknow: Ten more people succumbed to COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh, bringing the toll to 22,676, while the infection count reached 17,07,044 on Thursday with the detection of 112 fresh cases, according to an official statement.

DES28 UP-OWAISI Adityanath's fight in Assembly polls is with widows, orphans: Owaisi Bahraich (UP): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s ''fight'' in the Assembly elections next year is with widows and orphans, said AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday attacking the state government over the deaths during the second coronavirus wave.

DES16 RJ-INFLATION-GEHLOT Centre responsible for rise in fuel prices: CM Gehlot Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday held policies of the Centre responsible for the rise in fuel prices and asked when these will come down.

DES21 RJ-ACCIDENT Five members of family mowed down by dumper in Rajasthan's Jhalawar Kota (Raj): Five members of a family were mowed down by a dumper while asleep outside their house in Rajasthan’s Jhalawar, police said on Thursday. DES34 RJ-VIRUS-DEATHS Rajasthan records 69 fresh Covid cases, no new death Jaipur: The Covid tally in Rajasthan reached 9,52,956 with 69 fresh cases, while the death toll stood at 8,942 as no new fatality was reported in the state, according to a health bulletin.

DES31 UKD-KANWAR YATRA-CM Decision on Kanwar Yatra soon: U'khand CM Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has said a decision on the Kanwar yatra will be taken in a day or two.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)