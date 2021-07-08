Will contest on all 403 seats in UP Assembly polls: Chandrashekhar Azad

Azad Samaj Party chief Chandrashekhar Azad here on Thursday said his outfit will contest on all 403 seats in Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls next year. Employment to the youth, checking crime, women empowerment, food security, health and right to education will be the issues that will be raised by his party, he said during a cycle rally here.

Taking a dig at the Cabinet reshuffle at the Centre, he said changing ministers will do nothing unless the government is changed. He also criticised Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, alleging that the crime graph is rising but he is silent.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)