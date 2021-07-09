Haitian elections, constitutional vote going ahead - minister

A presidential vote as well as a constitutional referendum that had been slated for Sept. 26 before the assassination this week of President Jovenel Moise would go ahead as planned, Haiti's Elections Minister Mathias Pierre told Reuters on Thursday.

"It (the vote) was not for Jovenel Moise as president: it was a requirement to get a more stable country, a more stable political system, so I think we will continue with that," said Pierre, adding that preparations had long been underway and millions of dollars disbursed to carry out the votes.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)