Left Menu

Haitian elections, constitutional vote going ahead - minister

Reuters | Updated: 09-07-2021 03:16 IST | Created: 09-07-2021 03:12 IST
Haitian elections, constitutional vote going ahead - minister
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • Haiti

A presidential vote as well as a constitutional referendum that had been slated for Sept. 26 before the assassination this week of President Jovenel Moise would go ahead as planned, Haiti's Elections Minister Mathias Pierre told Reuters on Thursday.

"It (the vote) was not for Jovenel Moise as president: it was a requirement to get a more stable country, a more stable political system, so I think we will continue with that," said Pierre, adding that preparations had long been underway and millions of dollars disbursed to carry out the votes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NIIT, Axis Bank partner to launch digital banking academy

NIIT, Axis Bank partner to launch digital banking academy

 India
2
Yes, you can still get COVID after being vaccinated, but you’re unlikely to get as sick

Yes, you can still get COVID after being vaccinated, but you’re unlikely to ...

 Australia
3
Saudi Arabia's Alfanar completes 100 pc acquisition of wind turbine OEM Senvion India

Saudi Arabia's Alfanar completes 100 pc acquisition of wind turbine OEM Senv...

 India
4
Arogya World Wins Google AI for Social Good Support

Arogya World Wins Google AI for Social Good Support

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021