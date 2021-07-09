Left Menu

Bhagidari Sankalp Morcha will hold first rally in Moradabad on July 15: Om Prakash Rajbhar

Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party SBSP chief Om Prakash Rajbhar on Friday said the newly-constituted Bhagidari Sankalp Morcha, a coalition of smaller parties, will hold its first rally in Uttar Pradeshs Moradabad on July 15 to strengthen the alliance.I have met AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi yesterday and we discussed ways to strengthen the Morcha.

PTI | Ballia | Updated: 09-07-2021 12:25 IST | Created: 09-07-2021 12:25 IST
Bhagidari Sankalp Morcha will hold first rally in Moradabad on July 15: Om Prakash Rajbhar
  • Country:
  • India

Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP) chief Om Prakash Rajbhar on Friday said the newly-constituted Bhagidari Sankalp Morcha, a coalition of smaller parties, will hold its first rally in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad on July 15 to strengthen the alliance.

''I have met AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi yesterday and we discussed ways to strengthen the Morcha. On July 15, we will be holding a rally in Moradabad. It will be addressed by me and Owaisi. Our next rally will be in Banda,'' Rajbhar told PTI.

When asked about reports that he visited Sayed Salar Masood Ghazi's 'mazar' in Bahraich with Owaisi, Rajbhar said that he did not go there with the AIMIM leader.

''I was there with Owaisi at his party office opening there. Owaisi visited the mazar and he is free to go anywhere. I did no go with him,'' he said.

The AIMIM had recently announced that it would contest 100 seats in the UP Assembly polls early next year in alliance with Rajbhar-led Bhagidari Sankalp Morcha, a front of smaller parties.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NIIT, Axis Bank partner to launch digital banking academy

NIIT, Axis Bank partner to launch digital banking academy

 India
2
Saudi Arabia's Alfanar completes 100 pc acquisition of wind turbine OEM Senvion India

Saudi Arabia's Alfanar completes 100 pc acquisition of wind turbine OEM Senv...

 India
3
Yes, you can still get COVID after being vaccinated, but you’re unlikely to get as sick

Yes, you can still get COVID after being vaccinated, but you’re unlikely to ...

 Australia
4
German robot manufacturer KUKA taps Nokia for 5G private wireless networking

German robot manufacturer KUKA taps Nokia for 5G private wireless networking

 Germany

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021