Bhagidari Sankalp Morcha will hold first rally in Moradabad on July 15: Om Prakash Rajbhar

Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP) chief Om Prakash Rajbhar on Friday said the newly-constituted Bhagidari Sankalp Morcha, a coalition of smaller parties, will hold its first rally in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad on July 15 to strengthen the alliance.

''I have met AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi yesterday and we discussed ways to strengthen the Morcha. On July 15, we will be holding a rally in Moradabad. It will be addressed by me and Owaisi. Our next rally will be in Banda,'' Rajbhar told PTI.

When asked about reports that he visited Sayed Salar Masood Ghazi's 'mazar' in Bahraich with Owaisi, Rajbhar said that he did not go there with the AIMIM leader.

''I was there with Owaisi at his party office opening there. Owaisi visited the mazar and he is free to go anywhere. I did no go with him,'' he said.

The AIMIM had recently announced that it would contest 100 seats in the UP Assembly polls early next year in alliance with Rajbhar-led Bhagidari Sankalp Morcha, a front of smaller parties.

