Swedish PM Lofven names unchanged cabinet

Reuters | Stockholm | Updated: 09-07-2021 14:54 IST | Created: 09-07-2021 14:37 IST
Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Sweden

Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven reappointed his previous cabinet of Social Democrats and Greens on Friday following his re-election as premier this week.

Lofven resigned last month after losing a no-confidence vote but got re-elected by parliament on Wednesday. He reappointed Social Democrats Magdalena Andersson as finance minister and Ann Linde as foreign minister.

