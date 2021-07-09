Swedish PM Lofven names unchanged cabinet
Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven reappointed his previous cabinet of Social Democrats and Greens on Friday following his re-election as premier this week.
Lofven resigned last month after losing a no-confidence vote but got re-elected by parliament on Wednesday. He reappointed Social Democrats Magdalena Andersson as finance minister and Ann Linde as foreign minister.
