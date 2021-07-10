Congress protests across Assam against soaring fuel prices

Leaders and workers of the Congress on Saturday held protests across Assam against soaring prices of petrol, diesel and essential commodities, amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

They organised sit-ins in several districts and raised slogans against the BJP-led governments at the Centre and in the state for skyrocketing fuel prices.

A demonstration was held in Abhayapuri town in Bongaigaon district, while members of Tappatari and Boitamari block Congress staged protests.

Activists of the NSUI wing of Barpeta district Congress and Karimganj's party unit demonstrated against the surging prices of petrol and diesel.

''Fuel prices are rising despite the decrease in international crude oil price. The excise duty on petrol and diesel has been increased by about eight times since the BJP came to power at the Centre in 2014,'' Bobbeeta Sharma, chairperson of the media department of Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC), said.

Claiming that the actual benefit of the fall of crude oil prices in the international market has not reached the common man, she said the government is collecting revenue and putting a burden on the public.

''Today, revenue from excise constitutes 12 per cent of the total receipt, which was approximately 4 per cent in 2014,'' Sharma said.

''The Congress has led many protests earlier. As an opposition party, it is our duty to constantly keep reminding the people that they should not be fooled again and again,'' she said.

These protests against the soaring fuel prices are part of a series of agitations planned by Congress from July 7 to 17.

