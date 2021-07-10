Left Menu

The Minister has agreed to the request, the release said.Former BJP State president L Murugan, who was elevated as the Minister for Information and Broadcasting, called on Purohit at the Tamil Nadu House in New Delhi.Purohit felicitated and hosted a dinner for the Minister, the release said.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 11-07-2021 00:07 IST | Created: 10-07-2021 23:25 IST
TN Governor calls on President, PM; discuss State issues
Purohit, on a brief visit to New Delhi, called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi too and discussed developmental issues concerning the State, a press release from Raj Bhavan said. Image Credit: Wikipedia
Chennai, July 10 (PTI): Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Saturday called on President Ram Nath Kovind and discussed measures taken by the State government against COVID-19.

Purohit, on a brief visit to New Delhi, called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi too and discussed developmental issues concerning the State, a press release from Raj Bhavan said.

The Governor greeted Defence Minister Rajnath Singh who turned 70 today. Later, Purohit called on Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya and sought more vaccines for the State. The Minister has agreed to the request, the release said.

Former BJP state president L Murugan, who was elevated as the Minister for Information and Broadcasting, called on Purohit at the Tamil Nadu House in New Delhi.

Purohit felicitated and hosted a dinner for the Minister, the release said.

