BJP will launch protest if fully vaccinated people not allowed to board Mumbai local trains: Darekar

Maharashtra BJP leader Pravin Darekar on Sunday said the saffron party will launch protests if the state government doesnt allow people who have taken two doses of COVID-19 vaccine to travel by suburban trains in Mumbai.

Maharashtra BJP leader Pravin Darekar on Sunday said the saffron party will launch protests if the state government doesn't allow people who have taken two doses of COVID-19 vaccine to travel by suburban trains in Mumbai. Speaking to reporters in Dombivali township in Thane district, the Leader of Opposition in the state Legislative Council said residents of Thane, Karjat and Kasara need to travel to their work places in Mumbai but they couldn't due to the present restrictions on the train travel. ''I will take up this issue with Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray. If children are allowed to attend schools in California, then what stops this government from allowing the people to travel in trains?'' he questioned. Darekar also said he will speak to Railway Minister in this regard. ''If no decision is taken, the BJP will launch an agitation including 'Rail Roko','' he added. When asked if BJP MLA Nitesh Rane's remarks that they would tie up with anybody for development meant the BJP and Shiv Sena will come together again, Darekar said politics and parties are meant to ensure development for the people. ''If for the sake of development, like-minded people from different parties come together, then more than our ego development matters,'' he said.

