NCRB data shows most cases of crimes against women in UP: Rajasthan CM

A day after the BJP targeted the Rajasthan government over law and order issues, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday accused the saffron party of spreading lies about the facts and figures regarding the crime graph.

Rejecting the claim of the BJP that Rajasthan ranks first in the country in crimes against women, Gehlot referred to National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data and said most of the cases related to atrocities against women were registered in Uttar Pradesh.

"According to the claims of the BJP, the state stood first in the cases of women atrocities in 2019 with 41,550 cases. But according to NCRB, a maximum of 59,853 cases of women atrocities were registered in Uttar Pradesh. Despite the policy of seamless registration in Rajasthan, the cases in Rajasthan are less than in Uttar Pradesh," he said.

Against the claim of BJP that female atrocities increased by 50 per cent in 2020 as compared to 2019 in the state, Gehlot said female atrocities decreased by 16 per cent last year as per the official data.

"Rape cases have also decreased by 11 per cent in the year 2020," he said, adding, that rape cases have also decreased in June 2021 as compared to 2019.

Gehlot said the NCRB report on crime data states that rise in crimes and increase in registration of crimes are clearly two different things, a fact that often gets confused.

Without naming it, he said a newspaper had also published figures without verification creating confusion among people while the reality is totally different.

In a series of tweets, the chief minister asserted that comparing the figures of 2020 and 2021 is not appropriate because in 2020, about half a year was spent in partial or complete lockdowns due to which the crime figures had come down so it is quite natural that the figures of 2021 are comparatively higher.

BJP national spokesperson and Jaipur Rural MP Rajyavardhan Rathore on Saturday slammed the state government on law and order while the party's state president Satish Poonia also targeted the government over the same issue.

