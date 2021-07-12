UP Assembly polls 2022: Samajwadi Party posters assure 10 lakh jobs, 300 units of free electricity

Months ahead of Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, posters with a promise to provide 10 lakh jobs to youth and 300 units of free electricity across Uttar Pradesh were seen outside the Samajwadi Party office in Lucknow. The posters in Hindi informed, "Once elected to power, Samajwadi Party in its first cabinet meeting will provide 10 lakh jobs to youth and 300 units of free electricity across Uttar Pradesh."

Earlier, Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav had announced that the party will form an alliance with small political parties for the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. Out of a total of 403 Assembly seats, BJP had won 325 seats, Samajwadi Party and its allies won 54 seats, BSP won 19 seats and others won 5 seats respectively in 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly Polls, as per the Election Commission of India. (ANI)

