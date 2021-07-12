PM wishes Union minister Paras on his birthday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted Union minister and Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) leader Pashupati Kumar Paras on his 68th birthday on Monday.

In a tweet, Modi said, ''Best wishes to Shri @PashupatiParas Ji on his birthday. He has embarked to fulfil our Government's vision of ensuring a vibrant food processing sector that will empower the farmers and further economic growth. Praying for his long and healthy life.'' Paras was recently inducted into the Union Council of Ministers by Modi and given the food processing portfolio.

The LJP leader thanked the prime minister for his wishes and tweeted: ''Honourable Prime Minister ji, I thank you from the bottom of my heart for your kind wishes. Under your guidance, I will keep emphasising on the prosperity of food processing industries in our country with welfare of farmers and downtrodden sections kept on priority.'' PTI KR RC

