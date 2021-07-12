Rahul asks Cong workers to help people hit by cloudbursts in Himachal, U'khand
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi prayed for the safety of the people of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on Monday and asked the party workers to lend a helping hand to those affected due to incidents of cloudburst in the two states.
''Our thoughts and prayers are with the people of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. I appeal to Congress workers in all affected areas to lend a helping hand. Please stay safe,'' he wrote on Twitter, using the hashtag ''#cloudburst''.
Incessant monsoon rains triggered cloudbursts, flash floods and widespread destruction in Himachal Pradesh and videos showing the gushing waters in Dharamshala, a popular tourist destination, went viral on the social media.
All flights to Dharamshala were cancelled after the floods.
