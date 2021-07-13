Left Menu

Maha govt to recruit 5,200 police personnel by year-end: state home minister

The Maharashtra government will recruit 5,200 police personnel by December 31 this year, state Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil said here on Monday. Speaking to reporters, Walse Patil said the state government has decided to strengthen cyber police stations to make them more effective in dealing with online crimes.

The Maharashtra government will recruit 5,200 police personnel by December 31 this year, state Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil said here on Monday. He said a decision on recruiting 7,000 more police personnel will also be taken. Speaking to reporters, Walse Patil said the state government has decided to strengthen cyber police stations to make them more effective in dealing with online crimes. ''It is true that cyber police stations won't work effectively. Instructions are given to the department to prepare a roadmap and the situation will be reviewed after three months,'' he said. He also said that a panel under the state DGP was constituted to probe allegations of phone tapping raised by Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole.

''The phone tapping allegation pertains to the period when Patole was an MP,'' the state home minister added.

