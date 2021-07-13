Left Menu

Blinken urges Haitian leaders to hold free and fair elections this year

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 13-07-2021 00:41 IST | Created: 13-07-2021 00:32 IST
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday urged Haiti's political leaders to work toward holding free and fair elections later this year, after a U.S. delegation visited to assess the situation after the assassination of the country's president last week.

"We urge the country's political leaders to bring the country together around a more inclusive, peaceful and secure vision and pave the road toward free and fair elections this year," Blinken told reporters at the State Department.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

