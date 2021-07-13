Blinken says it would be 'grievous mistake' for Cuba to blame U.S. for protests
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday it would be a "grievous mistake" for Cuba's leaders to interpret protests in the country over the weekend as "the product of anything the United States has done."
Pushing back on Cuban officials' claims of a U.S.-backed effort to foment unrest, Blinken said protesters were criticizing the country's rulers for failing to meet people's basic needs, including food and medicine.
