Left Menu

Israeli president, Turkey's Erdogan talk in sign of thaw

The Turkish government frequently criticises Israels policies toward the Palestinians.According to the Israeli Presidents Offices statement, Herzog and Erdogan said that ongoing dialogue despite all the differences of opinion was important, particularly for advancing steps toward a two-state solution between Israel and the Palestinians.Herzog took office last week after he was elected by the Knesset, Israels parliament, in a June vote.

PTI | Jerusalem | Updated: 13-07-2021 02:21 IST | Created: 13-07-2021 02:21 IST
Israeli president, Turkey's Erdogan talk in sign of thaw
  • Country:
  • Israel

Israel's newly inaugurated president spoke Monday with his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, in a sign of a possible thaw after years of frosty relations between the two former allies.

President Isaac Herzog's office said in a statement that the two leaders emphasized ''that Israel-Turkey relations are of great significance for security and stability in the eastern Mediterranean'' and that cooperation had great potential for both countries.

Israel and Turkey were once close regional partners, but relations between the two countries soured in the the past decade. The Turkish government frequently criticises Israel's policies toward the Palestinians.

According to the Israeli President's Office's statement, Herzog and Erdogan said that ''ongoing dialogue despite all the differences of opinion'' was important, particularly for advancing steps toward a two-state solution between Israel and the Palestinians.

Herzog took office last week after he was elected by the Knesset, Israel's parliament, in a June vote. He spoke Saturday with neighbouring Jordan's King Abdullah II after Israel and Jordan agreed to initiate negotiations for the sale of water to the Hashemite kingdom.

Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid has put mending strained relations with Jordan as a top priority of the newly instated government.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Specialized protein stops tumor cells from entering bloodstream: Study

Specialized protein stops tumor cells from entering bloodstream: Study

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: Unvaccinated Belgian woman contracted two COVID variants simultaneously; Taiwan's Foxconn, TSMC ink $350 million COVID-19 vaccine deal and more

Health News Roundup: Unvaccinated Belgian woman contracted two COVID variant...

 Global
3
Mining, energy stocks pull FTSE 100 lower; Admiral jumps

Mining, energy stocks pull FTSE 100 lower; Admiral jumps

 United Kingdom
4
Ecclestone, Conway win ICC Player of the Month Award

Ecclestone, Conway win ICC Player of the Month Award

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021