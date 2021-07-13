PM Modi expresses anguish at Yashpal Sharma's death
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday expressed anguish at the death of former Indian cricketer Yashpal Sharma and called him an inspiration for teammates, fans as well as budding cricketers. He was an inspiration for teammates, fans as well as budding cricketers.
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday expressed anguish at the death of former Indian cricketer Yashpal Sharma and called him an inspiration for teammates, fans as well as budding cricketers. India's 1983 World Cup hero, who was admired for being a gutsy middle-order batsman, died after suffering a massive cardiac arrest here.
Sharma was 66 and is survived by his wife, two daughters and a son.
''Shri Yashpal Sharma Ji was a much beloved member of the Indian cricket team, including the legendary 1983 squad. He was an inspiration for teammates, fans as well as budding cricketers. Anguished by his passing away. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti,'' the prime minister said on Twitter.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- World Cup
- Yashpal Sharma
- Narendra Modi
- Indian
- India
ALSO READ
Ecuador coach says Brazil's Tite deserves World Cup title
Will inform ICC today that we are shifting the T20 World Cup to UAE: BCCI Secretary Jay Shah
Twitter website displays distorted map of India; J&K, Ladakh shown outside India
T20 World Cup to be shifted from India to UAE: BCCI President Sourav Ganguly
ISSF World Cup: Tokyo-bound Rahi Sarnobat bags Gold in 25m pistol event