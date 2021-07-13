No panic in Maha Vikas Aghadi, we run government together: Raut on Patole's "Cong's growing influence" remarks

By Amit Kumar Rejecting Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole's claims about "Congress' growing influence in Maharashtra," Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP and Senior Party leader Sanjay Raut on Tuesday asserted that there is no panic in the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance and clarified that three different parties run the state government together.

Speaking to ANI Sanjay Raut said, "There is no panic, there are three separate parties and we all try to grow our own party. I already said that we run the government together. We don't run three parties together. Let your party work at its own level. What Nana Patole ji has said is a personal opinion." "If the influence of Congress party is increasing in the country, I am not talking about Maharashtra, then we are all happy that Congress is the principal opposition party. If its influence increases then that would mean that the influence of BJP will decrease," said Raut.

The Shiv Sena leader expressed confidence that Patole has the potential to increase the party's influence across the entire country if given the party's national responsibilities. "What is the model of Nana Patole ji to increase party's influence. A little research will have to be done on this. If Nana Patole ji gets the national responsibility of the party, then maybe the influence of Congress will increase in the country," said Raut.

His remarks came after Patole on Tuesday said that his party will emerge as the number one in the state, maintaining that everything is fine in the alliance. "People will see, Congress in Maharashtra will become the number one party in the state. Many people are miffed over the party's growing influence over the state," said Patole amidst reports of the growing rift between Maharashtra's ruling alliance "Maha Vikas Aghadi" .

Responding to a question on Uttar Pradesh's Population Policy, Raut said, "We are also doing research and studying it. First, let Uttar Pradesh implement it. The population is a big problem for the country and population control is necessary that's why we talk about uniform civil law in the country it means population control." Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adtyanath on Sunday unveiled the state's Population Policy 2021-2030 on the occasion of World Population Day.

He had said that every community has been taken care of in Population Policy 2021-2030. Emphasising the need to reduce infant and maternal mortality rate and asserting the importance of population stabilisation for hindrance-free development of the state, he had said.

The Uttar Pradesh Law Commission chairman Aditya Nath Mittal had on Saturday said that under the proposed population control bill in the state, any couple who would follow the two-child policy will receive perks from the government. The state's Law Commission has released the first draft of the proposed 'UP Population (Control, Stabilization and Welfare) Bill, 2021' in the public domain and invited public suggestions by July 19.

"State Law Commission has given a proposal for population control and welfare. We have proposed that any couple that follows the two-child policy will be given all government benefits. They will be able to avail all government welfare schemes," Mittal had told ANI. (ANI)

