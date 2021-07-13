Delhi: Heads of religious places in Vasant Vihar asked to follow DDMA order to not allow visitors

Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Vasant Vihar here has directed heads of temples, gurudwaras, mosques and churches to strictly follow the DDMA order stating ''no visitors'' to be allowed in religious places.

According to the Delhi Disaster Management Authority's (DDMA) fresh orders issued on July 10, ''religious places shall be permitted to open, but no visitors will be allowed''.

Advertisement

In four separate but similar orders issued by the SDM for temples, gurudwaras, mosques and churches, ''strict penal or criminal action'' against officials of the concerned religious place as well ''as against the individual'' will be taken incase of any violation.

''.. all the president/Secretary/Joint Secretary/Sewadar of respective gurudwara are hereby directed to strictly follow the above guidelines; incase any violation is found during visit of higher authorities strict penal/criminal action shall be taken against president/secretary/joint secretary/sewadar of the concerned gurdwara, as well as against the individual, and the premises shall be sealed forthwith,'' read an order issued for gurudwaras by Ankur Prakash Meshram, SDM (Vasant Vihar).

However, the order, which was confirmed by the SDM to PTI, was questioned by Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) president Manjinder Singh Sirsa who claimed that it was singling out gurudwaras only.

''Shocked to read Ankur Prakash's circular which concerns all religious places but mentions only Gurudwara Sahibs to remain closed for visitors. Why are other religious places not given a specific mention? Why such a harsh tone agnst Presidents/Secretaries & Sewadars of Gurudwaras?,'' he tweeted.

''We condemn this biased attitude of Delhi Disaster Management Authority either this order should be revoked or the circular must mention all religious places,'' Sirsa said.

The national capital on Monday recorded 45 COVID-19 cases, the lowest single-day rise in over a year, and three deaths while the positivity rate stood at 0.08 per cent.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)