Seeing myself as servant, says soon-to-be TN BJP president

PTI | Coimbatore | Updated: 14-07-2021 15:50 IST | Created: 14-07-2021 15:50 IST
Coimbatore, July 14 (PTI): BJP has been giving posts and responsibilities to youth and experienced workers unlike some other parties wherein such positions go to the family members of the top leaders, said former IPS officer K Annamalai, who is taking charge as the president of Tamil Nadu BJP unit on July 16.

Without naming any party, Annamalai told reporters after performing pooja at a temple here on Wednesday that workers of some parties from the State have been given national-level posts but the BJP is a combination of youth and experience.

Stating that he was seeing the post of president as a responsibility, he said age was not important but joint effort to take the party forward was.

BJP is not a party led by any one individual, he said adding: ''I see myself not as a president, but a servant.'' PTI NVM NVG NVG

