Ram temple construction panel chief reviews work

He inspected the work on the temple foundation and met Ayodhya Commissioner M P Agrawal and District Magistrate Anuj Kumar Jha and trust members, including Champat Rai and Anil Mishra, at the Faizabad circuit house. The foundation of the temple will be 50-foot-deep, 400-foot-long and 300-foot-wide, he said.

PTI | Ayodhya | Updated: 14-07-2021 19:14 IST | Created: 14-07-2021 19:14 IST
Ram temple construction committee chairman Nirprendra Mishra on Wednesday reviewed the progress on the project, meeting officials and members of the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra.

Mishra is in Ayodhya on a three-day visit. He inspected the work on the temple foundation and met Ayodhya Commissioner M P Agrawal and District Magistrate Anuj Kumar Jha and trust members, including Champat Rai and Anil Mishra, at the Faizabad circuit house. Representatives from construction firms Larsen and Tubro and Tata Consultancy Services were also present in the meeting.

Anil Mishra told reporters that the construction of the foundation will be over by first week of October. The foundation of the temple will be 50-foot-deep, 400-foot-long and 300-foot-wide, he said.

