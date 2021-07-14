Cuba protests will affect U.S. policy on Cuba -White House
The Biden administration is still reviewing its policy on Cuba and the protests in the Communist-run island will have an impact on Washington's approach, the White House said on Wednesday.
The weekend protests were the largest seen in Cuba in a long time and "that will obviously have an impact on how we proceed," White House press secretary Jen Psaki said at a news briefing.
